Petitions approved for council posts

During a late-afternoon meeting of the Seneca County Board of Elections Wednesday, members of the board voted to certify the petitions of all candidates seeking election to Fostoria City Council posts in the county.

Petitions for John Puffenberger, Noah Davoli, and incumbent Paula Dillon were certified at the meeting, and they will face off for the city’s First Ward council seat.

Davoli, 18, and a senior at Fostoria High School, is the son of former Mayor John Davoli and brother of current At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli.

Dillon has represented the first ward since 2010.

A lifelong Fostorian, Puffenberger said he chose to run for council because he believes Fostoria needs more civic engagement from its citizens.

Petitions for Thomas Lake, Michael Spencer, and Ira Turner, each vying for the city’s Fourth Ward council seat, were also approved by the board members Wednesday.

Lake is council’s longest-serving current member, having served since 2003, while Turner is a political newcomer. Spencer is in his third attempt at a spot on council.

Steve Kauffman, interim president of city council, will be looking to retain his seat as his petition was also certified by the board. He was appointed to the post by Mayor Eric Keckler in September, replacing the late Dave Clark.

Fostoria’s third ward could be without representation at the start of next year as no one ran for the soon-to-be vacant council seat. Incumbent Jonathan Hay had announced he will not seek a second term, choosing instead to focus on his new position at St. Wendelin Catholic Parish.

The responsibility of appointing a new third ward council member will likely fall on the shoulders of Mayor Keckler.

At the beginning of the meeting, all three Seneca County commissioners were present to reassure the board they are moving forward with plans to move the Board of Elections offices next door to another county-owned property at 77 S. Washington St.

The commissioners had been informed last week the estimated cost of renovations to the new location was nearly double what was budgeted for the project.

“We believe the cost will be in the ($200,000) range, and not the $300,000 range,” Commissioner Mike Kerschner said, adding that some remodeling costs are for the entire building and not for just the Board of Elections offices.

Commissioner Holly Stacy said the commissioners should have more definitive figures when they meet at 10 a.m. today.

“We’re anxious to get through all of that,” Stacy said.

The commissioners were asked if a completion timeline still stood at June 1, and Stacy said the timing depends greatly on the bidding process for the remodeling work.

Board members voiced concerns that if a move-in date got too close to mid-October, it might create issues with the fall elections. However, Tim Monaco, a representative from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, told board members there could also be statewide issues on a special election ballot July 5.

One of the possible issues, Monaco said, is an Ohio crime victims bill.

Two representatives from companies that sell electronic polling book devices gave demonstrations of their goods.

While no decisions were made on the possible purchase of the devices, elections board director Jim Ehrman told the Review Times following the meeting if they are purchased, they will be provided to all polling locations in the county.

This story does not mention Ward 2 as it is located in Hancock County.

