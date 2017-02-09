Commissioners meeting gets heated during EMS discussion

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

During a meeting called to discuss the future of Seneca County’s emergency medical services system that, at times, became contentious, representatives from across the county got a chance to provide input.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mike Kerschner, president of the county’s Board of Commissioners, made it clear how much the commissioners appreciate the hard work and dedication the county volunteer EMTs and paramedics have afforded the county.

“We are inspired by them, and we certainly appreciate the hours, the expertise, and the number of lives they have saved,” Kerschner told the group.

Kerschner said the purpose of the meeting was to get input from township trustees and others on how they feel about the current system and how it could be improved or changed.

“Are the townships happy (with the current system) and feel there is no need for change?” Kerschner asked as the meeting was kicked off. He also asked if there was any need at this time for a county wide full-time, paid system.

County EMS Director Ken Majors said the county currently has four joint ambulance districts, and a fifth is in the works.

“Things are going along just as we planned,” Majors noted.

The first contentious moment came when one person took issue with the number of people who attended the meeting. He said he thought the group was going to be smaller.

When Kerschner said the meeting was a public meeting and that no one had control over how many attended, the man said it was not supposed to be a public meeting.

Kerschner replied that he said during the initial meeting in January future meetings would be open to the public, he was told he did not say such a thing. In fact, as was reported in the Review Times last month, Kerschner promised the meetings would be open to the public and to the news media.

Kerschner attempted to inform the group Ohio Sunshine Laws require a meeting to open to the public anytime more than one commissioner and/or more than one township trustee from any one given township is present. Kerschner was cut off, however, before he could finish his explanation.

Not only were all three county commissioner present for Wednesday’s meeting, but some townships had more than one trustee in attendance.

The board of commissioners president said he didn’t understand where the feeling of animosity that was very clearly present in the room was coming from.

“We have no bias here on which way to go,” Kerschner said, referring to whether the county should stick with the current volunteer system or go to a paid service, operated either by the county or through a private ambulance service. “Our only purpose here is get the county’s residents the (medical) help they need at an affordable cost.”

When the discussion turned to a hybrid system, one of a blend of volunteer and paid EMS units, Commissioner Shayne Thomas pointed out that is what the county currently has.

Pleasant and Adams townships joined with the village of Green Springs last year and contracted with Milan-based North Central EMS to provide 24/7 advanced life support 9-1-1 service for those areas.

Those attending the meeting from those areas made it clear they are happy with the system they have implemented.

Several of the people in the group from areas served by volunteer EMS units acknowledged there are times, particularly during the daytime on weekdays, they are short of EMS personnel.

Under the current county system, the county provides vehicles, equipment, and training for the volunteer squads, while the townships are responsible for providing personnel and for housing the EMS vehicles at fire or EMS stations.

Several townships and joint ambulance districts have passed property tax levies to help pay the costs they incur to provide EMS service.

It was noted the county now has an Echo unit in which a paramedic responds with the county’s volunteer squads to provide advanced life support. That Echo unit began operating on a 24/7 basis last month.

While several people voiced their opinion there is a day coming when the county may have little choice to turn to a full-time, paid service due to a dwindling number of volunteers, many voiced support for current system that is led by Majors.

After the meeting ended, Kerschner was asked by the Review Times where the commissioners intended to go with the issue as there was a general feeling before the meeting started, such meetings would continue.

“I think we’re going to turn it all over to Ken (Majors) from here,” Kerschner replied.

Comments

comments