Public Record

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for open container following a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway on South Town Street.

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of people pounding and making a lot of noise at a North Main Street address.

Sunday:

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at West High and North Union streets at 5:39 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation for loud sound amplification following a report of loud music coming from a North Main Street residence.

thefts

Monday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding ID theft; stated someone used her social security number.

Sunday:

• Subject came on station to report the theft of a pair of headphones and a PlayStation 4 from a North Countyline Street address; said he believed his son took the items and his girlfriend witnessed him pawning them off.

• A Walnut Street resident stated he had friends over and woke up to find his vehicle was missing.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Complainant reported his juvenile daughter took off two days prior but knew where she had been staying; advised she was on probation. Officer checked the Gormley Street residence and the subject was not there.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Poplar Street.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller complained that children were playing around his vehicle at a bus stop on H.L. Ford Drive.

• Subject located a phone on West Center Street. Officer unable to locate owner; phone placed into evidence.

Sunday:

• Officer was out with a vehicle blocking the curb lane on South Countyline Street. Subject had a call in for service but was unsure when the repair company would be there.

• Caller reported a vehicle was driving all over the roadway near North Countyline Street and Park Avenue; stated they almost ran a couple of vehicles off the roadway. Officer unable to locate.

• Caller claimed she was assaulted at a North Countyline Street location and the suspect took off in a vehicle northbound. Investigation is pending.

• Complainant reported she was at her ex’s residence on Perrysburg Road to pick up her children and the father was refusing to turn them over to her.

• An East Sixth Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding her juvenile daughter being unruly.

• Caller reported a domestic situation involving her mom and her mom’s boyfriend at an Oaklawn Avenue residence.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding her ex-boyfriend and his mother harassing and threatening her through text messages. Officer noted the texts were not harassing, just annoying.

• Caller reported the back door of an East Lytle Street business was wide open. Officer secured the business.

• Caller reported three males were fighting at a North Town Street location. Officer unable to locate.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad responded to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 12:21 a.m. for a subject with a fractured hip.

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 400 block of East Fremont Street for a carbon monoxide alarm activation at 1:59 a.m.

• At 10:42 a.m., EMS was dispatched for a female who was short of breath in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the 100 block of East Lytle Street at 1:09 p.m. for a report of an open burn.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested for a lift assist in the 100 block of West Fourth Street at 6:17 p.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 9:37 p.m. for a male throwing up blood in the 1000 block of Gerlock Drive.

