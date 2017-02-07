Justin Wyman named to board of education

During a special Hopewell-Loudon Board of Education meeting that took place at 7 a.m. Monday, board members unanimously voted to add Justin Wyman to the board.
Wyman will replace former board president Deb DeVlugt-Myers, who recently resigned as a board member because she was moving out of the school district.
The new board member will be sworn in at the next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Three people sought the board seat, according to Superintendent David Alvarado.
Others were Richard Osterwalder and Carey Durbin.
In the November election, Wyman was one of three people who ran for two board positions. DeVlugt-Myers and Kevin Kreais won that election.
Alvarado said Wyman has three children who are students at Hopewell-Loudon.
They are third-, fourth-, and sixth-graders.

