Got photos?

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
Does your group or organization have photos of meeting events you’d like to share with our readers? If so, we’d like to use them.
There are a few guidelines we ask you take into account to ensure your photos get published.
Quality — photos must be in focus. Timeliness — please submit your photo within 24 hours of event. Identification — tell us the 5 W’s: who, what, when, where and why.
Do not submit check-presentation photos as those will not be considered for publication.
Send photos and the 5 W’s to: Send an E-mail to rtnews.

