Fostoria store wins big with Ohio Lottery

By LINDSAY SHAFFER

STAFF WRITER

A Fostoria carryout is receiving statewide attention for its ability to cash in on a popular product — lottery tickets.

Jack’s Carryout, 201 E. Tiffin St., has been named the Ohio Lottery retailer of the week.

“We received this award from the state,” said Kent Brewer, who owns the store with his wife Leslie. “They don’t just give this to everybody.”

According to Brewer, the store was nominated from the northwest Ohio region and chosen by the state. They went to Columbus and were awarded a plaque and got to be in the audience for an episode of Cash Explosion.

“It’s based on how we present the lottery and sales numbers and what we have increased into,” Kent Brewer said.

According to the Ohio Lottery website, the convenience store has also been recognized for having a dedicated lottery play area and for running monthly second-chance drawings using non-winning tickets. The employees are familiar with all games and are able to make suggestions tailored to the customer.

The store offers 36 instant games with a weekly sales average of $5,300 for instant and online games.

Kent Brewer says he has his customers to thank for making enough to be recognized.

“Truly the award came from people supporting the lottery at Jack’s Carry Out. We do sell a lot of lottery and online sales. We do really good for the size of the store and the area,” he said of the 1,558-square-foot store.

The neighborhood store will be highlighted during Cash Explosion at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on WTVG ABC Channel 13 in Toledo.

“It will be viewed by the whole state during the show,” he said. “This will be a great plus for the city. We have the community’s support. It’s the customers we have that make it happen.”

And there has been some big winners at the small store.

“We did have someone last month who was a $1,000 winner,” he said. “Last November, one of our customers went on (Cash Explosion) from one of our tickets.”

Brewer bought the store a few years ago and has been trying to improve the image of the neighborhood establishment ever since. He feels this is a push in the right direction.

“We are trying to clear the image up a little bit for the store,” he said. “We’ve just had the store (for two years). This will be the third year. We just want to turn the corner to get some positive news.”

The mention on Saturday will include a picture of the store and a small paragraph.

To see the mention on the website, go to www.ohiolottery.com/Retailers/Retailer-of-the-Week.

