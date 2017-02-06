V-day cards on the way for meal program participants

Older adults throughout Wood County who are participants of the Wood County Committee on Aging’s home delivered meal program are set to receive handmade Valentine’s Day cards created by youth volunteers from across the country.

More than 15.5 million seniors in America live alone and face isolation due to declining mobility and geographic location, a news release states.

To help combat the negative effects of isolation, DoSomething.org, the largest organization for young people and social change, according to the news release, has teamed up with Meals on Wheels America, the oldest and largest national organization supporting community-based senior nutrition programs, for the fourth annual Love Letters campaign.

“For the past four years, WCCOA has partnered with MOWA and DoSomething.org to participate in this special event,” said Angie Bradford WCCOA, director of food service. “These cards brighten the day of so many frail, isolated, homebound older adults. They appreciate the fact that others care enough and are willing to take the time to make a Valentine’s Day card just for them.”

The popular campaign, encouraging young people to create handmade Valentine’s Day cards to lift the spirits of older adults this winter, runs through Feb. 15 and cards will be included in meal deliveries to Meals on Wheels clients across the country.

“Love Letters is one of DoSomething.org’s most popular campaigns because young people get to use their creativity to help brighten older adults’ day during a peak time of isolation and depression,” said Michelle Fino, chief marketing officer at DoSomething.org.

Since 2014, the popular campaign has generated nearly one million cards that have been distributed through Meals on Wheels America’s network of local programs, which serves 2.4 million homebound seniors each year.

The support of this network provides is critical to helping them maintain enough independence to stay in their own homes, the release states.

Visit www.dosomething.org/loveletters to get involved.

