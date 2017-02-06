Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Friday:

• Candace Myers, no age or address given, was arrested on a warrant from Sandusky County following an alarm activation at a business in the 200 block of East Tiffin Street.

citations

Saturday:

• Two citations were issued, including one for driving under suspension, following a traffic stop at 12:54 a.m. near the intersection of Elm and Walnut streets. A vehicle involved was impounded, but further information was unavailable.

thefts

Sunday:

• At 10:14 a.m., a resident of the 600 block of Stinchcomb Drive reported someone stole her pink and white bicycle sometime overnight.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• At 7:24 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious male near a business in the 1400 block of North Countyline Street. An officer advised the male was taking a break during a long walk.

• A caller reported at 9:35 a.m. finding a gold and black Corgi mix dog in the 300 block of Starr Avenue. A message was left for the dog warden regarding the found dog.

• At 10:38 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of East Fourth Street reported a disturbance. An officer reported a male involved in the incident would be leaving the residence, and an officer stood by while one of the subjects gathered some belongings from the residence.

Saturday:

• At 10:24 a.m., a caller requested a welfare check for a resident of the 400 block of West Lytle Street. An officer advised he made contact with the male, and he was fine.

• At 1:41 p.m., a female stopped at the police station requesting to talk to an officer regarding her receiving harassing and threatening text messages from an acquaintance. Complainant was advised of her options.

• A female caller from the 600 block of Hart Avenue requested at 3:50 p.m. police notify her parents she no longer wants contact from them.

• At 6: 17 p.m., a report of a loose aggressive dog in the area of the police station. An officer reported the dog would not allow him to get near it.

• An officer advised at 5:20 p.m. he ordered a car to be moved at a business in the 100 block of West High Street because it was improperly parked.

• At 5:20 p.m. a resident of the 100 block of Taft Boulevard reported being harassed by her brother. An officer advised the brother of the consequences should he continue to harass his sister.

• At 11:24 p.m., a caller reported being assaulted by a male whose name was given to police. An officer said the male was gone upon his arrival on scene, but a no-trespass warning is to be served on the male.

Friday:

• At 4:57 p.m., a resident of the 400 block of North Town Street stopped at the police station to report receiving a scam check that was delivered to him via FedEx. Police collected the check and destroyed it with the permission of the recipient.

• At 6:22 p.m., a caller reported an open door in the 500 block of East North Street. Complaint on file.

• A caller requested a welfare check at 7:41 p.m. on a female resident of the 600 block of Northview Drive. An officer reported the incident involved a verbal dispute between two subjects and the female would be staying with a friend.

• Evidence was collected by an officer after the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer respond to a residence in the 400 block of Columbus Avenue at 10:41 p.m. No further information available.

fire runs

Sunday:

• EMS responded at 1:56 a.m. to the 1200 block of Perrysburg Road for a 2-week-old infant with a medical problem.

• At 2:07 a.m., EMS responded to the 100 block of East Lytle Street for an unknown problem.

• EMS responded to the 800 block of Davoli Avenue at 9:33 a.m. for a 50-year-old female having a medical problem.

Saturday:

• EMS responded at 11:24 a.m. to the 100 block of Seneca Avenue for a person with a medical problem.

• EMS responded at 4:12 p.m. to the 500 block of Eisenhauer Drive for a 70-year-old male who fell.

Friday:

• Firefighters responded to the 100 block of East Fourth Street at 3:37 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. for fire alarm activations. Both were false alarms.

• EMS responded at 5:18 p.m. to a location in Seneca County for a 58-year-old male with numbness in both legs.

• At 7:53 p.m., EMS responded to Christopher Drive for an 81-year-old female having chest pain.

• EMS responded at 8:26 p.m. to the 300 block of McDougal Street for a juvenile who reportedly took several pills. Subject was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Seneca County

• No weekend reports were made available to the Review Times.

