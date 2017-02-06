Placing a bid for education

DAVID SIMONIS / for the REVIEW TIMES

Mamie Yeagel places a bid as her husband Charlie looks on during the St. Wendelin Action Auction Saturday evening at Stacey’s Place in the Fostoria Plaza. The 33rd annual Action Auction, themed “Ties & Tiaras,” featured tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Toledo Zoo passes, Kalahari Resort packages, furniture pieces and accessories, jewelry, gift certificates, golf packages, a kayak, bicycles and more. Funds garnered from the auction are put toward the school for improvements, teacher enhancements and other necessary costs to keep the school running.

