Placing a bid for education

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DAVID SIMONIS / for the REVIEW TIMES
Mamie Yeagel places a bid as her husband Charlie looks on during the St. Wendelin Action Auction Saturday evening at Stacey’s Place in the Fostoria Plaza. The 33rd annual Action Auction, themed “Ties & Tiaras,” featured tickets to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Toledo Zoo passes, Kalahari Resort packages, furniture pieces and accessories, jewelry, gift certificates, golf packages, a kayak, bicycles and more. Funds garnered from the auction are put toward the school for improvements, teacher enhancements and other necessary costs to keep the school running.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

FHS 1991 football team accomplished its mission (with video)

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

How The Top 10 Teams In The AP State Girls Basketball Poll Fared

Posted On05 Feb 2017

How The Top 10 Teams In The AP State Poll Fared

Posted On05 Feb 2017

Cleveland Police Say 7 Dead From Drug Overdoses In 2 Days

Posted On05 Feb 2017

State Agents Investigate Murder-suicide Of Ohio Deputy, Wife

Posted On05 Feb 2017

Cincinnati Zoo's Prematurely Born Hippo Takes First Steps

Posted On05 Feb 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Saturday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Buckeye Central 63, Bucyrus 35 Carey 62, Ridgedale 30 Seneca East 68,
Posted On 06 Feb 2017
Off

Prep swimming: Fostoria girls win tri meet

LIMA — Fostoria High School’s girls swim team prepped for next week’s sectional meet by winning a triangular meet against St.
Posted On 05 Feb 2017
Off

Prep wrestling: Van Buren wins at Calvert

TIFFIN — Tyler Ludwig (145) and Tanner Schroer (220) won individual championships to power Van Buren’s wrestling team to the team
Posted On 05 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company