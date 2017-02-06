Collectors turn hobby into business

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By BRIAN BOHNERT
SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Judy Roth’s mother always loved collecting antiques, and her home was certainly a reflection of that.
From the gaudy marble bathtub with brass swan faucets to the turn-of-the-century kitchen sink packed away in the old shed, every square inch of the home offered a unique look at American history.
So when Judy and her husband Dan decided to open their very own antique store, it only made sense to set up shop in her mother’s quaint, 1½-story home in the heart of Bradner.
“It’s a little dream come true,” Judy said. “We kept saying we were going to have a little shop. Now we do.”
The Bradner couple opened Pesky Squirrel LLC, 206 N. Main St., in January as a way to introduce the community to the vast collection of antiques they’ve acquired throughout their nearly 48-year marriage.
“My husband and I have collected and collected and collected over the years,” Judy said. “We flea marketed for three years and it was a lot of work, so we decided we’d just put it all in one place.
“My basement was full. My attic was full. That’s why we did flea marketing,” she added. “He retired and we thought, ‘We’ll get rid of this stuff.’ Well, you don’t get rid of it, you collect more. It got to the point where I couldn’t leave the booth or I’d go out and buy something.”
As a result of the couple’s decades of collecting, Pesky Squirrel is jam-packed with what Judy proudly calls “the unusual.”
“I try to get things that are unusual and that you don’t see every day,” she said. “If somebody comes in the door, I want to have something they want.”
Inside, blanketed by the sounds of 1940s big band music, is a seemingly endless inventory of timeless artifacts from generations past — vintage lamps, glassware, pottery, china, porcelain statues, mid-century furniture, old wooden cabinets, art deco, hats, purses, essential oils, candles, primitive items and so much more.
“A man told me I have one of everything. I said, ‘No, I think I have two of some things,'” she said, laughing.
Pesky Squirrel also carries Unicorn SPiT — a widely popular, vibrantly colored gel stain and glaze that can be used to transform wood, fabric, metal, glass, concrete and more into pieces of art. In addition to selling the product, Judy said she plans to start offering “sip and paint” classes within the next few weeks.
The name Pesky Squirrel is a callback to Judy’s adolescence when she and her family once brought home an orphaned baby squirrel and raised it for two years.
They gave the tiny critter a home — naming it Perri after the squirrel in the 1957 Disney film of the same name — and raised it as their own, alongside the family cat.
“When we were home, she just ran the house,” she said. “She really was a pesky squirrel because there were times she got into some things she shouldn’t have. She learned to unhook her cage and get out when we were gone. Then it was destruction time.”
Judy’s mother passed away three years ago at age 91, leaving the Main Street house to her and her brother. When Judy purchased her brother’s half in December 2015, she and Dan knew they could finally open the antique shop they had always dreamed of.
“It keeps us busy,” she said. “What do you do when you retire? A lot of people travel. We’ve been to Vegas a couple times and done some traveling. But basically, you’re going to sit home, watch TV and eat. That’s not the way I want to live.”
Pesky Squirrel is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and the first and third Friday and Saturday of every month.
For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/peskysquirrel or call 419-575-4111.

