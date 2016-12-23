Seneca museum director decision on hold for now

By RON CRAIG

Holly Stacy, president of the Seneca County Board of Commissioners, told the Review Times Thursday an announcement on the selection of a new director for the Seneca County Museum would not be made until Tuesday.

“We’ll be doing that at the (commissioner’s) meeting Tuesday” Stacy said in response to questions about the pending announcement, which was thought to be coming yet this week. “That’s the plan.”

Stacy made the remarks noon Thursday, just prior to the start of the Joint Justice Center Leadership Core Team meeting, adding someone has been offered the position, but no one had accepted it.

Commissioner Fred Zoeller said Tuesday afternoon a “major announcement” on the museum director’s position would be forthcoming in the next few days.

Zoeller did not attend Thursday’s meeting. Commissioner Mike Kerschner was in attendance, but referred questions about the announcement to Stacy.

Several citizens spoke up during a commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, asking them to reconsider a decision to offer the museum director’s position to someone other than Tonia Hoffert.

Hoffert has been filling the role on an unpaid, volunteer basis for the past five years as the county’s financial situation did not allow for the position to be a paid one. Because the county’s financial picture has improved somewhat, commissioners have decided to make the director’s post a paid position.

Hoffert was one of five persons who applied for the job, but Mark Steinmetz, a member of the Seneca County Historical Society, says he was recently told Hoffert would not be offered the position.

On Thursday, Stacy did not say if Hoffert was still in the running for the position or if she had been offered it.

During a recent commissioner’s meeting, Stacy, a member of a panel selected to narrow the search for a museum director, said negotiations were taking place with the lead candidate.

Stacy did not disclose the name of that lead candidate or the qualifications the panel was looking for, but comments made during the most recent commissioner’s meeting indicate they were seeking someone with a college degree, which Hoffert does not possess.

Volunteers at the museum have threatened to walk out if Hoffert is not chosen.

“It is a slap in the face to the volunteers,” Loretta Miller said during Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, referring to the offering of the position to someone other than Hoffert. “A (college) degree doesn’t always mean a lot.”

Miller told commissioners the public knows about the decisions being made on the director’s position, and they are “disappointed.” She said Hoffert has donated the equivalent of $200,000 in salary and benefits while leading the museum on a volunteer basis. Miller called the offering of the position to someone other than Hoffert ” an insult.”

Tom Distel told commissioners now that they wanted to pay someone to do the job, Hoffert was not good enough. Distel said it should not matter that Hoffert has no degree, but has a deep understanding of the history of Seneca County.

Distel also told commissioners that hiring someone not from the area or from out of state could result in that person holding the position for only a short time before he or she finds another better-paying job and leaves.

All those who spoke regarding the museum director’s position at the commissioner’s meeting Tuesday asked them to reconsider their decision.

