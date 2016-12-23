Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following a report of an accident in the 100 block of East Fremont Street at 5:50 p.m.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Complainant reported he arrived home at his Woodward Avenue residence and it was broken into.

• Subject came on station to report his juvenile son was struck with a child’s plastic golf club at a North Countyline Street location; resident also reported her child was assaulted by the same subject.

Wednesday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller requested officers make contact with a female subject at a West North Street address as they need to talk with her regarding her ill father. Officer spoke to subjects who stated they lived out of town but would contact them.

• Caller advised it sounded as if someone just kicked in a door on East Crocker Street. Officer noted the door was not secure, no one was in the residence.

• A North Countyline Street employee advised of a female subject in the store that had no place to go and was asking for help. Subject was serviced a no trespass order and put in the care of her son.

• An East Center Street caller claimed a female subject burnt him with a cigarette. Officer spoke to all parties involved; all were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a vehicle her neighbor’s complained about.

• A North Countyline Street employee stated a female subject claimed officers told her to try and find a ride from other guests. Officer transported subject.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding a road rage incident that occurred near Independence Road and West Lytle Street. Officer unable to make contact with other half.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street for a male subject who fell and might have broken his leg at 10:34 a.m.

• At 10:36 a.m., EMS was requested for a lift assist in the 100 block of East Jones Street.

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested at 3:46 p.m. to the 400 block of College Avenue for a female subject who was is pain when she tried to stand.

Seneca County

accidents

Thursday:

• Caller reported a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment at the intersection of South Ohio 587 and West U.S. 224 at 8:10 a.m.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported theft of a gun from a West Oak Street address in Bascom.

vandalism

Wednesday:

• A Bettsville complainant reported her Franklin Street window was broken out.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller advised of a physical domestic between a father and son at a South Township Road 109 address.

• Caller reported a disabled vehicle was near South Ohio 587 and West County Road 59 with the four-ways on and no one around. Vehicle was gone upon deputy’s arrival.

