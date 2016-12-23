Mayor clarifies recovery confusion

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Mayor Eric Keckler met with the Review Times Thursday to clarify misconceptions regarding controversial elements of the city’s financial recovery plan.

Perhaps the most notorious element of the city’s five-year recovery plan is an anticipated salary increase for city employees beginning next year through 2021.

According to the plan, salaries are projected to increase 3 percent in 2017 and 2020, and 1.5 percent in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

But just because raises are being factored into the plan, the mayor said neither he nor anyone in his administration intend to grant any salary increases while the city is in fiscal emergency.

“We’re not going into any kind of negotiations offering anybody raises,” Keckler said. “That’s just insanity.”

The mayor said he fought against the state’s recommendation to factor in raises for city employees, but he was told it was non-negotiable.

“They would not allow us to plug in zero wage increases,” he said. “We argued over and over again that there’s no way we’re going to be offering anybody wage increases.”

The state said it would not approve the city’s recovery plan if raises weren’t anticipated because it is rare for any municipality to go five years without offering them — especially since it has already been several years since Fostoria had given its employees a pay increase.

“I don’t want those numbers in there, either,” he said. “Nobody involved was talking about giving people raises right now. It wasn’t something we chose to do — we were compelled to do it.”

Potential expansion of the city’s police and fire rosters has also garnered a bit of controversy throughout the community.

The city’s five-year forecast calls for the hiring of three firefighters/EMTs at Fostoria Fire Division and two police officers at Fostoria Police Department.

The mayor said the openings are not for newly created spots but for vacancies left by guys who have either retired or pursued a different job. Any hirings would be dependent on the passage of two tax levies set to go before voters in May.

“If a levy were to pass, then those positions would be filled. These aren’t additional members to those departments,” Keckler said. “It’s pending the passing of a levy to get them back to the numbers the fire and police departments had in the last year.”

Both ballot measures — a 6-mill property tax increase and a quarter-percent income tax hike — would be earmarked specifically for maintaining Fostoria’s safety forces, which account for the bulk of the general fund.

Keckler called the proposed quarter-percent income tax levy is an “awful idea” and said he would much rather swap the 6-mill property tax measure for something a little less aggressive.

“A 3-mill levy, or something smaller like that, aimed at the safety forces in general would be much better for the community — even if it took us longer to get out of fiscal emergency,” he said.

As the current plan stands, Fostoria is projected to get out of the red by 2019 and yield a positive balance of $918,055 in the general fund by 2021 — a far cry from the -$1,578,322 shortfall projected for 2017.

If both ballot measures fail, the alternative option for reducing expenses would likely mean an abundance of layoffs — primarily from the city’s police and fire departments.

“We know no one wants to come in and pay high taxes, but nobody wants to come into a community where you can’t keep them safe, either,” the mayor said. “How do you balance that?”

Fostoria’s sewer and water rates are also likely to rise drastically throughout the next five years due to a 2004 mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the city’s recovery plan, sewer rates are projected to increase by 15 percent each year beginning in 2018 — equating to an estimated hike of 60 percent by 2021.

Water rates will also need to be increased in order to bring the water fund out of a deficit.

The drastic jump is due to the EPA’s strict mandate, which is requiring the city to replace two combined sewer overflows in an effort to keep raw sewage from entering the Portage River.

Each project comes at a cost of $10 million.

The unfortunate thing about those projects, Keckler said, is they are both slated to begin within the five-year time frame the city will be working to get out of fiscal emergency.

“That’s why those jumps are in there. They’re aimed at those two projects,” he said. “It’s not something we were choosing to do to be full of money in the water and sewer departments. It’s all about that mandate we’re under to get rid of these combined sewer overflows.”

To reduce the burden on taxpayers, the mayor said his administration has been looking into ways to either finance the projects through grants or postpone them until the general fund is no longer in the red.

As of Tuesday night, the general fund deficit sits at approximately $600,000.

“You want to talk about a rock and a hard place, here we are,” Keckler said. “Welcome to it.”

The administration is also looking at ways to reduce general fund expenditures for next year after City Auditor Steve Garner’s latest appropriations showed the city spending $1.7 million more in 2017 than this year.

Much of that spending, Keckler said, comes from deficit funds being zeroed out into the general fund and some capital improvement projects that may not need to be completed within the next five years.

If those items can be removed from the general fund, the mayor said his hopes are to alter the recovery plan sooner than later to reflect the positive changes.

A seven-member Financial Planning and Supervision Commission will meet Jan. 4 to officially vote on the recovery plan. It was approved by Fostoria City Council on Dec. 6 after months of back-and-forth dialogue and debate on the best course of action.

The commission consists of Sharon Hanrahan of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management; a representative of the state treasurer’s office; the mayor; City Auditor Steve Garner; and Eugene N. Schalk, Frank J. Kinn and Donald L. Mennel.

If the commission does not approve the plan, the administration will have 30 days to draft and submit and new one with significant changes.

If the commission approves the plan, the mayor said his main goal will be to do whatever he can to take as much burden off the people as possible.

“There’s not a lot about this plan that I like so far, but we had to have a plan by Dec. 6,” he said. “We’re still going through this plan to try to make a more palatable plan for the community. I don’t want to break this community.”

