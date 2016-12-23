John F. Hartsel, 83 of Tiffin, and more recently a resident of Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria died Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

He was born February 18, 1933 in Sandusky County to Franklin and Hazel Hartsel. He married his wife, Betty, on November 26, 1960 in Fostoria.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Fostoria; his children, Marla (Tim) Peiffer, Marty (Steven) Huffman and Mark Hartsel, all of Tiffin: seven grandchildren, Zach Peiffer, Brittany (Derek) Egbert, Bethany Peiffer, Adam Huffman and Lindsay, Lucas and Lauren Hartsel; brothers, Bill Hartsel and Tom Hartsel; and sisters, Shirley (John) Kosta and Janice (Paul) Snell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He graduated from Bettsville High School in 1951. John was a United State Army Veteran serving with the Army Tank Division during the Korean Conflict. He spent many years at the Fremont Race Track racing modified stock cars. He retired in 1992 from BP Oil. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with his wife Betty, spending many winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

He was a very loving and caring man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and could always be heard cheering them on at their sporting events. A lifelong outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and shooting groundhogs at friends farms. He was known for helping many people with numerous projects from fixing cars and any mechanical device to helping neighbors by plowing their snow. He was recognized by passing neighbors by the glow of his cigar. He also enjoyed watching Nascar, El Verso cigars, Budweiser and you could always find him on the hunt for Peanut M & M’s.

At John’s request, there will be no services. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.

