Construction continues for joint justice center

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Certain timelines for the construction of the new Joint Justice Center in downtown Tiffin were outlined during a meeting Thursday of the project’s Leadership Core Team.

Officials from Gilbane Construction, Inc. informed those attending that in the coming weeks, HVAC rough-in will begin, allowing cabinet unit heaters to be installed through the masonry shafts. When the shaft work is complete, structural steel installation will begin.

Steel will be first used to build the elevator shafts for the building. Steel will then be placed for the building’s stairwells, prior to some of the plumbing and drains for the floors being put into place. The stairwell shafts are expected to be in place by early February.

In all, erection of the steel is to take place over the next three and a half months, the Gilbane officials said.

As a safety measure, scaffolding with walkways will be erected on the north side of the building’s steel skeleton so that if something falls from above, those walking in the area will not be injured.

County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff asked about the noise level that is expected as the steel erection takes place.

“We need to know what to expect,” Shuff said.

The judge was told the noise levels should not be any higher than they were as the elevator jack holes were being drilled.”We survived that, so it shouldn’t be a problem,” Shuff said.

Measurements for the time capsule to be included in the building construction were provided during the meeting. The time capsule will be able to be 3-feet wide, 4-feet 2-inches tall, and 1-foot 2-inches deep.

Placement of a new cornerstone was also discussed. Questions were raised about when the building contractors will need the cornerstone, but no definite answer was provided.

Gilbane officials said the bricks around the area where the cornerstone is to be placed can actually be laid prior to the cornerstone being put into place. That would also allow for warmer weather to set in before it is set, it was noted.

It was also asked at which corner of the building will the cornerstone be installed. While most building cornerstones are put in on the northeast corner, Seneca County Commissioner Mike Kerschner said the cornerstone for the previous courthouse was on the southwest corner, where it was more visible to the public.

Questions remain about who will be providing the new cornerstone. While no specific answers to the questions were given, Kerschner said, “Whatever gets the job done.”

A $4,518 change order for costs associated with construction of the east elevator shaft has resulted in contingency funds being reduced by a like amount, Gilbane officials noted.

Building trades students from Sentinel Career Center are going to be involved in certain aspects of the building construction, giving them first-hand experience in such projects.

The students will be brought to the site a few times during the construction, and Gilbane officials will be visiting the school to give students more information. Because younger people interested in building trades careers has dropped over the last 20 years, anything construction companies can do to encourage students to enter these careers is helpful, it was pointed out.

Tiffin City Councilman and Leadership Core Team member Steve Lepard praised Gilbane’s efforts to involve the students.

It was suggested local officials plan a community open house for the ongoing project, possibly in March or April, to allow the public to see construction as it’s taking place.

As the meeting came to a close, Shuff asked for details on the placing of the Lady Justice statue on top of the JJC’s cupola. He was told there was no firm timetable on that aspect of the project, but it might be best to place it while the crane was already on site to put the cupola in place. This would eliminate the need for a crane to be brought back to the site a second time, Shuff was told.

The next meeting of the JJC Leadership Core Team is slated for noon Jan. 26 at the Seneca County Public Safety Building, 126 Hopewell Ave., Tiffin.

Comments

comments