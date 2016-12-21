Personnel issues dominate board meeting agenda tonight

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

Hopewell-Loudon Local School’s board of education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. today with personnel issues dominating the agenda.

In addition to the usual reports to be presented by school principals, the district’s treasurer and the superintendent, board members will be asked to consider appointments and assignments for Joseph Granata, substitute classified employee, Brent Berrier, assistant varsity baseball coach, and Tony Swanagan, head varsity baseball coach.

In addition, supplemental and extra-duty assignments will be considered for: Helen Coleman, head boys track coach; Kailey Coleman, junior high girls track coach; Richard Fox, assistant girls track coach; Teresa Jones, assistant boys track coach; Brennen Schleter, junior high assistant track coach; Joaquin Trevino, head varsity softball coach; and Eric Depinet, junior varsity baseball coach.

The appointments of several unpaid volunteers for sports programs will be mulled by the board tonight, including those for: William Beaston, boys basketball; Andy Brickner, track; Julia Hoover, junior high track; Timothy Krupp, softball; and Brad Snyder, varsity baseball.

Approval of a leave of absence for certified employee Krista Feindel, from Jan. 3 to May 26, will also be considered by board members.

Board members will consider approval of a contract with Wellness Counseling Solutions, LLC, for a period from Jan. 3 through May 31, and an agreement with North Central Ohio Educational Service Center for two A+ software licenses.

The acceptance of several donations is also expected to be voted on. Those donations include: $752.74 to elementary and high school principal accounts from Debra Myers; $2,500 to the donation fund from an anonymous donor; $1,000 to the school band from The Allstate Foundation; and $500 to an athletic fund from Baumann Auto Group.

Board members will set a date for a tax budget hearing, an organizational meeting, and the first regular board meeting for 2017. In addition, the board will appoint a president pro-tem to run those meetings.

Tonight’s meeting will take place in the conference room on the school’s campus, located at 181 N. County Road 7, Bascom.

Comments

comments