Fostoria man charged in OD deaths

A 36-year-old Fostoria man was arrested Sunday and charged by Tiffin Police Department in connection with the deaths of two men, including one from Bascom, early Saturday in Tiffin.

Joseph E. Worth, 1521 N. Countyline Street, Lot #76, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, as part of a continuing investigation of the deaths of David R. Vaughn, 28, of Bascom, and John E. Panuto, 25, Tiffin. Both men are believed to have died from heroin overdoses.

According to a report from Tiffin Police Department, Vaughn and Panuto were found not breathing at 2:32 a.m. Saturday at 37 Harrison St.

The caller reporting the two unresponsive men told police both had heroin problems and possibly overdosed. Paramedics from Tiffin Fire Division were called to the scene, but there were no transports to a hospital.

According to reports, Detective Lt. Mark Marquis said evidence showed Vaughn purchased from Worth the heroin that is thought to have caused the deaths of the two men.

According to a press release from Seneca County Drug Task Force — METRICH Enforcement Unit, a search warrant signed by Judge Mark Repp of the Fostoria-Tiffin Municipal Court was conducted on Worth’s residence. The investigation unveiled heroin, us currency and contraband indicative of drug trafficking.

Additional charges of trafficking heroin and possession of heroin are pending.

Both bodies were taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsies. Those autopsies are expected to determine the official causes of death.

Chuck Boyer, unit coordinator for METRICH, said those autopsies may take some time and could not speculate on when officials will receive the autopsy results.

Worth is being held at the Seneca County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Comments

comments