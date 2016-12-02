Council reaches compromise on plan

By BRIAN BOHNERT

Fostoria City Council appeared to reach a compromise on a financial recovery plan Thursday night, one that would increase both income and property taxes.

Council was presented with three separate drafts of the city’s five-year fiscal recovery forecast, with the goal being to choose one option before voting on a final draft this coming Tuesday.

The most agreeable route among the seven members of council includes a quarter percent income tax hike beginning in 2017, as well as a 6-mill property tax increase.

If approved, the plan would bring the city out of the red by 2019 and yield a positive balance of $918,055 in the general fund by 2021 — a far cry from the -$1,578,322 shortfall projected for 2017.

“I think this is the plan we need to look at,” At-large Councilman Brian Shaver said.

For a resident living in a home valued at $50,000, the proposed 6-mill property tax would cost an extra $105.00 per tax year, based on tax year 2016 valuations compiled by Seneca County Auditor Julie A. Adkins.

A home with a market value of $75,000 would have an additional $157.50 tacked onto the homeowner’s annual property tax bill.

Furthermore, someone living in a home with a value of $100,000 could expect to pay an extra $210 per tax year.

Elimination of an income tax credit for Fostorians who work out of town is also still on the table, despite continuous opposition by councilmen Jon Hay (Ward 3) and Mathew Davoli (at-large).

The two have long said abolishing the tax credit would likely discourage people from moving to town and may force current Fostorians to look for residence elsewhere.

Currently, anyone who lives in Fostoria but pays income taxes to another city only has to pay the difference locally. If reciprocity is eliminated, those residents would be required to pay the full amount taxed by each city.

Belinda Miller, a representative of the state auditor’s office, said abolishing the tax credit would generate an additional $500,000 in revenue each year for the general fund — totaling $2 million by 2021.

The mayor first proposed eliminating the tax credit on Nov. 17, 2015, but the legislation was pulled a week later after a small amount of public outcry.

Shaver, a firm supporter of eliminating the tax credit, said he would be in favor of a phase-in plan enacting a 50-percent cut beginning Jan. 1, 2017 and a 100-percent cut going into effect in 2018.

“If that’s what it’s going to take for council to support it, I certainly would like a phase-in as it is still us taking some action that’s positive,” Shaver said. “A ‘no’ (vote) is us taking an action that’s negative.”

Despite the possibility of a compromise, both Hay and Davoli again voted against the legislation as it received its second reading Thursday.

Mayor Eric Keckler said he, Shaver and At-large Councilman Doug Pahl would also be impacted by eliminating reciprocity as someone in each of their households works outside Fostoria.

“I am directly affected by both the property tax and reciprocity,” Keckler said. “My wife does work in Findlay, so my taxes will go up in both cases. … It isn’t a bunch of people sitting in a room who won’t be affected by it.”

The recovery plan also spells the end for the city’s police and fire dispatch unit currently operating in-house at Fostoria Police Department.

Dispatch will be eliminated beginning July 1, 2017 with the city contracting with a local county for dispatch services — likely either Seneca County, Hancock County or Wood County.

Although there would still be costs associated with outsourcing dispatch, Miller has said the city could anticipate a yearly savings of $200,000-$225,000.

Additionally, operation of the Fostoria Waterpark will cease beginning Jan. 1, and utility rates for water and sewer usage will be reviewed annually.

In an effort to greatly reduce overtime costs, the plan will require Fostoria Fire Division to go from operating under three-man shifts to four-man shifts by increasing personnel starting Jan. 1.

“It’s a double-edge sword,” 2nd Ward Councilman Greg Flores said. “You get rid of police or fire, or reduce them, but who is going to want to move here? They can’t last on a three-man minimum. That’s just going to lead to more issues.”

Much to the chagrin of the mayor, the plan also mandates an anticipated salary increase for city employees by 3 percent in 2017 and 2020, and 1.5 percent in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“The city hasn’t given raises for a number of years now,” Miller said. “It’s not necessarily reasonable to expect that you’re going to ask your employees to go for 11 or 12 years without any kind of a salary increase.”

The mayor said factoring in any salary increases isn’t something he ever wanted to do and he has voiced disdain for the idea from day one.

“I just can’t see how we could walk out of negotiations giving raises and ask people to vote in a tax levy,” Keckler said.

Council must adopt the recovery plan before it can be presented to the oversight committee for final approval. However, the plan can be revised as often as necessary.

“This plan will be continually modified,” Miller said. “As you investigate some of these other things, if any of them come to fruition, they will be built into the plan.”

Once the plan is set in motion, the state auditor’s office will act as a financial supervisor, monitoring both the city’s progress and compliance with the plan.

Financial reports will continue to be submitted to the state and presented to the financial planning commission on a monthly basis.

If the committee rejects the plan, the administration will have an additional 30 days to submit a new draft of the recovery strategy with significant changes.

If, for some reason, the administration fails to successfully adopt a plan by the Dec. 6 deadline, the oversight committee will gain greater control of the city’s pocketbook by adjusting expenses to 85 percent of the prior year’s budget.

Both the property and income tax levies could go to the ballot as early as May if the recovery plan is approved.

If the levies go to the ballot and fail, Miller said the city would have to take some pretty “drastic measures” to right the ship.

“What you’ll have to do then at that point is decide what type of city you want to be,” Miller said. “What types of services you want to continue to offer and what services there are you may consider not being able to offer to your residents.”

Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday to approve the financial recovery plan, as well as legislation eliminating the tax credit.

The meeting will take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

