Fostoria officer escapes injury
Charges are pending against Rodney Hampton, age and address not given, after he allegedly nearly struck a Fostoria police officer with the vehicle he was driving early Sunday morning.
The incident began when a resident of the 100 block of North Countylinie Street reported a male was in his garage with a flashlight at 12:50 a.m. Sunday.
When the officer arrived on scene, Hampton reportedly drove away, allegedly failing to comply with the officer’s orders.
A report from the Fostoria Police Department states the officer identified himself as such, and Hampton nearly struck the officer with the vehicle he was driving. The vehicle nearly ran over the officer’s foot, the report states.
The officer said he will be submitting charges against Hampton for failure to comply with an order of a police officer and for driving under suspension.
The vehicle was also occupied by a female, but the report did not indicate any charges are pending against her.
