Jobs, education and drugs topics of forum

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Workforce development, higher education and the heroin epidemic were key topics of discussion Friday when three state legislators visited Fostoria to discuss policy with area professionals.

State Senator Randy Gardner joined Representatives Robert Sprague and Bill Reineke at the Roppe Training Center from 2:30-4 p.m. Friday for an open forum-style presentation at the Roppe Training Center.

The event was presented by Fostoria Economic Development Corporation and the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce. City officials, administrators, educators and local business owners were also in attendance.

The forum focused heavily on workforce development and the need to train Fostorians for the large number of skilled trade jobs available in the area.

“The exciting thing is there are 500-2,000 jobs between Seneca and Sandusky counties that can be filled,” Reineke said. “They are really real things and we can flip this negative growth around and make it a positive growth relatively quickly.”

The key to filling those jobs, Reineke said, is a collaborative commitment between area educational institutions like Terra State Community College, Heidelberg University and the future Fostoria Learning Center to expose people to the opportunities in the skilled trades.

“We’re trying to train people for the jobs they’re not equipped to handle right now,” he said. “Whether it’s entry-level or being laid off of another job and needing to be retrained.”

Gardner, who spent much of his time Friday talking about education, and said parents, educators and lawmakers alike need to provide students with every available option to choose a career for themselves instead of “trying to steer.”

“We need to, early on, acclimate young people to whatever their interests are and whatever opportunities we can provide,” Gardner said. “I think we owe them that at an early stage to make sure they follow their talents and their dreams.”

When traveling throughout the state, Sprague said business owners throughout all industries are expressing a desire to add to its workforce. The problem, however, is finding qualified people.

“Everybody wants to hire 10 people,” Sprague said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re in manufacturing or trucking or even in the medical field. You name it, everybody would like to hire 10 people.”

The workforce gap, he said, could be a “strategic problem, not an industry problem.”

“We might be on the cusp, as a nation, of not having enough participation in the workforce,” he said. “Not having enough people to fill the jobs our businesses want to create.”

Higher education in Fostoria

The visiting lawmakers were given a progress report on the Fostoria Learning Center (FLC) Friday. Dave Whitta, vice president of the FLC board, said the long-awaited project went out for bid two days ago and the hope is to start awarding contracts by Sept. 28.

“The goal is to have the building completely fitted out and built so that it’s in operation for the fall 2017 semester,” Whitta said. “We should be holding classes in 2017.”

Whitta praised the participation of area colleges and universities, namely Terra State Community College, which will bring many of its programs to Fostoria.

ProMedica will also offer classes in the new facility, and Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Centers will work with area high school students to help prepare them for skilled-trade jobs.

“They (high school students) don’t understand what their opportunities are,” he said. “They’ve been told that without college there’s no life. We’ve got to turn that around and show them there is success with industrial jobs and construction jobs, and jobs that don’t involve a four-year education.”

Reineke, who grew up in Fostoria, said it is important for educators and employers to help mainstream society get away from the stigma of vocational jobs like those that will be offered at the learning center.

“The automotive technician happens to earn double what the average person would earn, they’re trained well and they have a job,” Reineke said. “They have little college debt and they’ve got great internships.”

Medical marijuana and the small business

Whitta, owner of Whitta Construction, voiced his concerns regarding Ohio’s recent legalization of medical marijuana and its effect on employers.

As someone whose work involves operating heavy machinery, Whitta said he was curious about how businesses would be protected from the liability of employees potentially working under the influence of the Schedule I drug.

“How do we protect ourselves when one of our workers causes an issue at work and pulls out a medical marijuana card that says they’re allowed to be under the influence?” Whitta asked. “We have our own policies that say we don’t allow any alcohol or drugs, but now it’s a legal substance.”

Both Reineke and Gardner came to the defense of businesses like Whitta’s and said their support of the law hindered on whether or not entrepreneurs could ban marijuana from the workplace.

“And to every extent I know of, you can,” Gardner said. “Alcohol is a legal substance, but they can’t be at the workplace and over a certain limit.”

An opponent from the start, Sprague said the legalization of medical marijuana could further impact the workforce gap in Ohio by giving employers one more disqualifier when looking to hire new workers.

“If you buy into the idea that the workforce gap is a serious problem in the community and it will be for a while, then this is going to add to that problem,” he said. “I don’t think employers are going to want people who have smoked weed, even on the weekends. You’re going to have a difficult time telling if somebody smoked weed on Saturday night or whether they did it on Monday morning.”

Raising awareness of the growing drug problem

The state’s growing drug problem was also brought to light Friday as the lawmakers heard concerns from local officials who witness the deadly aftermath of addiction firsthand.

“It’s bad — it’s horrific,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. “It’s tearing families apart. It’s dehumanizing people and until you’re firsthand in the streets with firefighters, EMS and the police who are going out and dealing with this “¦ it’s bad. You’ll see the most horrific incidents in your life.”

Loreno said he feels the state is failing in its ability to educate young people on just how dangerous the heroin problem is, and suggested launching a marketing campaign like the anti-smoking “Truth” ads warning against the dangers of opioids.

“We need to get on some kind of campaign trail before they even try it the first time,” he said. “”¦ We need some success stories, guys — they’re few and far between. You’re not seeing 60-year-old heroin addicts, because they’re dying long before that.”

Last year, overall overdose deaths in the state rose from 2,531 in 2014 to 3,050. Fatalities involving fentanyl — a narcotic 30-50 times more potent than heroin — rose from 84 in 2013 to 503 in 2014 and 1,155 in 2015.

With heroin’s rise to power largely being attributed to prescription painkillers, Sprague said legislators recent passed a law requiring all students in grades K-12 receive education on the link between pills and heroin.

“Kids think the prescription drugs are safer to use,” Sprague said. “You never go to a party and are told, ‘Hey Robert, why don’t you stick a needle in your arm to have a good time?’ But you might take a pill.”

Sprague did, however, agree with Loreno that more work needs to be done in crafting a comprehensive prevention message for American youth — particularly in the school system.

“The schools don’t know exactly what to teach, and it’s not a unified message,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job at that.”

