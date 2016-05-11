Silence is golden in ‘Hush’
By BRIAN BOHNERT
SENIOR STAFF WRITER
Mike Flanagan proves silence is indeed golden with his latest directorial offering “Hush,” a white-knuckle home invasion thriller from Blumhouse Productions.
Released exclusively on Netflix on April 8, “Hush” reunites Flanagan and producer Jason Blum, the duo behind the 2013 supernatural chiller “Oculus.” But unlike its effects-driven predecessor, “Hush” is a much more stripped-down horror flick with a simple, old-school premise.
In “Hush,” Kate Siegel (who co-wrote the film with Flanagan) plays Maddie Young, a deaf writer who retreats to a remote home in the woods to work on her next novel without distraction. But there’s just one problem — there’s a masked, crossbow-wielding killer outside and it’s up to Maddie to fight back and keep him at bay.
What follows is a slow, methodical cat-and-mouse game that harkens back to genre classics like “Halloween,” “Scream” and “The Strangers.”
In one particularly unnerving sequence, the killer creeps into the house, steals Maddie’s cellphone and sends her picture messages of herself while she types away on her laptop.
The film’s greatest strength is its sound design, particularly in the opening scene when Maddie prepares her dinner. We hear crisp onions and Brussels sprouts being chopped, a cork popping out of a wine bottle, a rack of lamb baking inside the oven, and a pot of vegetables sizzling on the stove.
Then, as we move closer to Maddie’s face, the sound drops off into nothingness — giving us a glimpse into her world.
During a short visit from her neighbor Sarah (Samantha Sloyan), we learn Maddie has been deaf since she was 13 years old when she contracted bacterial meningitis. Maddie’s backstory, including a look into her writing process, is also touched on — foreshadowing a unique surprise in the film’s third act.
After Sarah leaves, Maddie returns to the kitchen to clean. Moments later, Sarah returns. Though, this time, we see her screaming as she runs to the kitchen door, pounding frantically on the glass for help.
The film’s maniac, played by the versatile John Gallagher Jr., appears in the frame and viciously stabs Sarah repeatedly — all while Maddie stands just a few feet away, completely unaware.
When our hearing-impaired heroine doesn’t even bat an eye, he grows curious — tapping on the glass to try and get her attention. Now fascinated with his prey, the “Man” decides to hold off on killing her and instead have a little fun.
“I can come in any time I want. I can get you any time I want. But I’m not going to — not until it’s time,” the unnamed maniac says to Maddie. “When you wish you were dead, then I’ll come inside.”
Best known for portraying likable characters in both “The Newsroom” and “10 Cloverfield Lane,” Gallagher Jr. is absolutely mesmerizing as the film’s masked monster.
What makes him so terrifying is the way he gets boyish pleasure from causing his prey immense physical and psychological pain.
Even when the mask comes off just 10 minutes into the killer’s first appearance on screen, he continues to toy with Maddie — using his big reveal as a means to prolong her end.
In her own right, Siegel makes a strong case as one of the most captivating heroines in horror history — joining the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver and Neve Campbell as a resilient, resourceful survivor.
She’s a writer who is always analyzing different ways for her stories to end. This plays a crucial role in her third-act standoff with her unwanted house guest.
Maddie also uses her disability to her advantage, turning the tables on her intruder by using his senses against him — throwing a lit flashlight deep into the woods and setting off a car alarm as a diversion to attempt a daring, on-foot escape.
But make no mistake, as suspenseful as “Hush” is, it is equally as brutal.
Flanagan has no reservations about shedding plenty of blood throughout the film’s 82-minute runtime; probably because he didn’t have to rely on gore to keep his audience awake.
With both “Oculus” and “Hush,” Flanagan has proven he excels at building tension and letting it simmer rather than relying on jump-scares.
“Hush” is not a perfect film — it still succumbs to many of the clichés that have plagued scary movies for decades. But the best part about “Hush” is it doesn’t need to be. It’s an efficient thriller that proves low-budget horror is a worthy adversary to its mainstream counterparts.
In fact, the most disappointing thing about “Hush” is its absence from the big screen.
Not only is it worth the cost of a Netflix subscription, it would be well worth the $10 ticket price to see it at your local theater.
Verdict: 4.5 stars
9 Comments
