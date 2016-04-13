…and all the king’s men

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Waylon Hayman (left), 11, Drew Stern (back), 12, and Aidan Meyers, 12, work together to put organs in the right spots inside a dummy faster than other teams Tuesday at the St. Wendelin Catholic School STEM fair. Fifth- and sixth-grade students participated in various activities that demonstrated facets of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). St. Wendelin high school students led projects such as the body race; polymer 101, making flubber; parts of a volcano; how to make ice cream; sudoku puzzles; physics of a catapult (made of Popsicle sticks and rubber bands; engineering; paper airplanes; and phases of the moon using Oreo cookies to create the different phases.

