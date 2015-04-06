Sign up under way for sign language class

Grace United Church of Christ, 4481 U.S. 23, will host springtime sign language classes Wednesday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Class time will include the manual alphabet and beginning signs along with review and new conversational signs.

There will not be a fee for the classes scheduled for April 8, 15, 22 and 29 and May 6 and 13.

To sign up for classes or for more information, call the church office at 419-435-6133 or instructor Jan Fadley at 419-436-2317.

