CSX Transportation closes historic F-Tower
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train passes the historic F-Tower for the last time Monday morning as CSX Transportation closed the tower and transferred all responsibilities to the Indianapolis dispatching desk. A final shift at the tower took place Tuesday morning to complete the final changeover.
