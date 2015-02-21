Fostoria candidates primed for election

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The results of November’s general election may have already been decided this week as the Seneca County Board of Elections released its official list of candidates for the May primary.

Mayor Eric Keckler will indeed run unopposed for his second term of office as Tuesday marked the filing deadline for the May 5 primary election.

Keckler won the keys to the mayor’s office in November 2012 after defeating incumbent John Davoli. The victory was his first endeavor seeking a political office.

Keckler announced his intent to run for re-election Dec. 17, saying his decision to seek a second term stems from his love for his hometown and his desire to continue the progress made by his office throughout the past two years.

“We know there are good things coming to us soon, and I think we’re going to continue that upward swing,” Keckler said in a Dec. 17 interview with the Review Times.

Something that has remained a top priority amongst those in City Hall has been improvements to the local infrastructure such as the replacement of water and sewer lines, and continued work at the Fostoria Wastewater Treatment Plant to “keep in good graces” with the state Environmental Protection Agency.

“That’s the kind of stuff we want to continue to concentrate on,” Keckler said back in December. “More equipment and training for everything in the city — police, fire, water, sewer — all of it.”

Keckler’s no. 1 priority, however, is bringing jobs back to town, along with working with Fostoria Economic Development Corporation and Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce to promote business retention and expansion.

“For me, what’s going to help our town most is learning how to market and showcase the things we have available to potential businesses so we can draw more work for the people that live in Fostoria,” he said in December. “That just makes us stronger. It helps our economy so much.”

Fostoria City Council’s three at-large seats were also likely decided this week as the certification of petitions disqualified two of the initial five candidates.

Doug Pahl, current council president, was just two votes shy of landing on the primary ballot.

In a Friday interview with the Review Times, Pahl said he was confused at the news because most of the individuals who signed his petitions were people he knows on a personal level.

“I handed in 63 signatures and I only had 48 that were verifiable,” Pahl said. “To me, that doesn’t really seem to make much sense. When I ran for president of council, I turned in 52 signatures and made it.”

Mike Spencer, a longtime Fostorian, was also disqualified for lack of verified signatures. This marks Spencer’s second attempt at winning a council seat.

According to the city of Fostoria’s charter, the six candidates vying for an at-large council seat with the highest votes in the primary election will proceed to the November general election.

The top three candidates with the most votes will then be selected to fill the open positions.

Brian Shaver, David Bettenhausen and Mathew Davoli are all running for at-large seats and will automatically be chosen for the spots in the general election as long as at least one vote is cast.

Edging closer toward his second term on council, Shaver said his top priorities for the next few years will be to help keep the budget balanced and prepare for fiscal life after the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) Grant expires.

“Sometime within this next term the SAFER grant is going to expire, so our group needs to sit down with the mayor and figure out what our plan might be going forward,” Shaver said Friday.

Bettenhausen — a councilman since 2009 — spoke Friday of Mathew Davoli and his potential impact on council, saying a younger presence in the local legislative process is crucial for working toward a prosperous future.

“This is one of those things that I’m actually always excited about,” Bettenhausen said. “I think it shows positive things for the community that we can have plenty of longtime experience, but also have some new minds in our group. … That really speaks highly of the community that we have young people interested in Fostoria’s growth.”

Dave Clark, former clerk of council, will run unopposed as he seeks council presidency.

A native Fostorian, Clark served as clerk from January 2006 until July 18 when he reluctantly resigned from the position in order to battle cancer.

Now that he’s in remission, Clark has said he is ready to re-engage with the community.

“I think, for the city, Dave Clark is the best guy for that job,” Pahl said, adding he chose to pursue an at-large seat to get more involved with the legislative process.

Pahl’s term as president of council is set to expire Dec. 31

Steve Garner, the incumbent city auditor, will run unopposed as he seeks his third term.

He was appointed to the position by the Republic Central Party in 2005 and re-elected in November 2011.

Law Director Tim Hoover will also run unopposed in pursuit of a third term. He was elected in 2007 and also re-elected during the 2011 general election.

Comments

comments