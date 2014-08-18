Next stop: Whistle Stop

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

A new food business on the south side of town is opening its doors to community members for the first time today.

Named after Fostoria’s far-reaching reputation for trains, Whistle Stop Deli, 210 E. Lytle St., will serve customers wanting a sit-down meal as well as those on the go.

Self-employed most of his life, Fostoria resident Don Ferguson, 48, purchased in September of 2013 the 14,400-square-feet property, which has recently been a used car lot and a gas station. He said he has been revamping it ever since, removing an outdoor canopy, repaving the parking lot, and making necessary improvements to the inside.

Ferguson and his wife, Lori, moved from Tiffin to Fostoria to transform the location into a family-friendly restaurant/deli where fresh meats and cheeses would be sold.

“I like selling the fresh meats and knowing that people are getting quality meat,” Ferguson said, adding that this has been a dream of his for a long time. “It’s a different atmosphere here. We want people to know that we provide personalized services. We want to see the smiles on their faces when they leave here.”

Fresh meats range from turkeys to hams to roast beef, bologna, pepperoni, salami and Reuben, while the cheese variety includes provolone, hot pepper jack, marble, cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss and more.

The shop also carries items associated with a deli, such as sandwich condiments; jams and jellies; chips; snack items; pickled eggs; hard candies; bread; soups; Amish pasta, ham, macaroni, chicken and potato salads; and an assortment of other competitively priced goods.

A coffee machine is set up and cold sodas, waters, teas and juices are available for purchase.

“It’s not just a restaurant and it’s not just a deli,” Ferguson said. “We want people to come in and buy something to eat; they can sit down in our seated area and enjoy a toasted or cold cut sandwich. Then, they can buy their fresh meats to take home with them, too.”

Whistle Stop Deli will also carry bratwurst, beef patties, rib steak and strip steak from Saum’s Meat & Carry Out, Carey. Bratwurst will be served fresh or sold frozen.

“We’ve had people driving up and asking us when we’re going to open,” Ferguson said. “Just (Sunday) a lady came up wanting to buy a thing of Saum’s meats; she’s going to come back when we’re open. I think the (community) response is going to be very strong.”

Ferguson said he expects Saum’s products to be a big hit at the deli because it’s “closer to home” and allows people to get what they need in town rather than traveling to Carey.

However, Ferguson said the house specialty, aside from fresh sandwiches, will be its homemade meatballs and its sweet and sour cabbage.

Although he doesn’t expect it to happen often, Ferguson said as the ‘sell by’ dates fast approach on his products, he will donate them to the Fostoria Sharing Kitchen.

“It’s a good addition to Fostoria. There’re not many food choices on this end of town but I think Lytle Street has the potential for new development and businesses,” he said. “We’re excited to open up. We hope people come out and experience it.”

Business hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are subject to change. Entrances to the parking lot are off East Lytle and South Poplar streets. The building is handicapped accessible.

For more information, call 419-436-2205, visit www.whistlestopdeli.com or visit the East Lytle Street location during hours of business.

