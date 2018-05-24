Table for How Many?

But please don’t keep a-me waiting

Please don’t keep a-me waiting – the Kinks

Findlay has an abundance of restaurants, good restaurants.

Fast food eateries, steakhouses, special places tucked in the corners of the city.

My companion and I have a habit of choosing from a list of three restaurants that we might want to visit.

We judge how long it might take to wait for a table.

Twenty to 30 minutes seems to be our self-imposed limit of a wait time for a seat. Any longer than that and we’re in the car toward another restaurant.

I had to chuckle recently when, while waiting in the lobby of an eatery during U of F graduation season, one particular family seemed stunned that they would have to wait one hour for a table.

Prom season, Valentine’s Day and holidays are other prime times for a long wait.

An aside, why would anyone wear a white prom dress to an Italian restaurant with red sauce awaiting? Isn’t that begging for trouble?

Speaking of dress code, one area restaurant touted an “elegant casual” dress attire. What does that entail? Nike shoes allowed?

Just hope that baseball caps are not allowed by customers.

