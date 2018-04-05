The VCR Battle

Don’t wait for answers

Just take your chances

Don’t ask me why – Billy Joel

The saga with my aging VCR continued, not without unexpected consequences.

I had to change the clock on the DVD/VCR machine to comply with Daylight Saving Time.

Much of a Saturday afternoon was spent with three remote controls, an aging VCR and zero patience.

When it comes to technology and TV remotes, my philosophy is to keep pushing buttons until something positive happens.

Such was the case when I couldn’t find the proper menu on the TV screen to change the VCR time.

Don’t really know how this happened, but proper screen magically appeared and the time was pushed forward by one hour.

The irony wasn’t lost that almost TWO hours of my time was spent during this venture.

Ideally, I should have written down the steps required when this mission was undertaken, but that would have been folly.

I had arrived at my solution unexpectedly.

For reasons unclear, my VCR was now operating on a different channel, the starting channel required to switch from DVD to VHS mode.

I was overjoyed.

Until I realized that Daylight Savings Time would end in November.

Comments

comments