The Sangria Salvation

And someone saved my life tonight sugar bear

You almost had your hooks in me didn’t you dear

You nearly had me roped and tied – Elton John

There was much blame to distribute during my dilemma.

See, there was construction on Main Street as curbs and streets were being reshaped and repaved.

True, there were time restrictions on parking downtown.

But, your honor, there were no immediate signs warning of this as I parked behind another car to visit a downtown wine establishment.

My friend and I were there only ones inside this business one evening.

A nice man walked inside and asked if I owned a silver car.

Yes, I said, then held my breath.

This good Samaritan advised that the work crew had just call the police to notify them that my new auto needed to be towed.

The tow truck was expected to arrive in minutes, I was told.

I assured the kind waitress that I would return to settle our bill before I dashed outside to move my baby.

The tow truck hadn’t arrived and I was able to steer my baby to a side street, just in time to watch a tow truck proceed down Main Street.

