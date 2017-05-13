NKPHTS BoD Meets in Findlay

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Milepost 1196

Dsc_1192

On Saturday, May 6th, the Nickel Plate Historical & Technical Society held it spring board meeting here in Findlay, Ohio.  As the “local,” I more or less hosted the event which was held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church Annex on Sandusky Street.  Many of those traveling from out of town stayed overnight at the Findlay Inn & Conference Center. 

While most of the business conducted by the board was pretty routine in nature, there was some discussion of having a future NKPHTS Convention here in town.  So an exploratory committee will be formed to discuss that possibility.  Since conventions are already scheduled for 2017 and 2018, the earliest something might happen here would be sometime after that.  Stay tuned for developing news as such an event is contemplated.

Dsc_1193

Dsc_1194

Dsc_1196

Dsc_1195

A special thanks to St. Andrew’s and the Findlay Inn and everyone else who helped make this weekend’s meeting such a success.

dlm

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company