A New “Old” Car

Blame it on the rest of the Pirates, my email gang, but it seems like they’re continually talking about older cars so I guess that sooner or later, one could expect at least some of that to rub off. So it was with this car… a ventilated boxcar from the old MDC/Roundhouse company.

Ventilated boxcars were popular in the early twentieth century in situations where fresh air helped the cargo but refrigeration wasn’t really necessary. Many of the roads in the southern part of the United States rostered ventilated refrigerator cars as one of the main cargoes that was hauled in them was watermelons. Watermelons traveled reasonably well and didn’t require icing/refrigeration but fresh air helped preserve them on their journey.





As can be seen in the picture, the concept was rather simple… the car had two doors. One was a traditional boxcar door that could close and reasonably seal the freight while the other one had slats much like a stock car that allowed for the free circulation of air. Many of them had additional vents on the ends and along the top of the sides to allow for additional air flow.

With the Model Die Casting model, some liberties were taken. In essence, what they did was to create a second door and ship it along with the traditional boxcar door. In a way, that makes this a two-in-one kit since it could be assembled leaving the ventilated door off and ending up with a more traditional boxcar.

The kit was easy enough to assemble as most MDC/Roundhouse kits are. I did cheat a little substituting their more modern plastic floor for the original cast metal one. To make up for the weight loss, I added a 5/16 hex nut on the inside of the car and glued it in place with super glue. Other than that, the car’s assembly went according to instructions.

The car is probably a good period car although I understand that a few of them were modified to make them more modern and lasted through World War II. Nonetheless, it does make for an interesting model and will surely catch the eye of someone who is more than just a casual observer.

Next time I’ll talk a little about an added detail that I used to add to the realism of the model. Stay tuned!

