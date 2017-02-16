Living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see.

It’s getting hard to be someone but it all works out, it doesn’t matter much to me. – the Beatles

That wasn’t me you saw speeding Bright Road in a car. Nope.

You must be mistaken. Get your facts!

I don’t own a red car. And are you an expert on speed?

No, I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve embraced this new concept of “alternative facts.”

Why lie my way out of a situation when I can just decry other’s facts with sterling facts of my own?

Like this baseless allegation that I won’t file tax returns this year.

I did file them, perhaps, but the postman lost my tax returns. He might have eaten them for some reason, even though I may or may not have electronically filed them this year.

Who knows? Why are you so pushy?

And my Pittsburgh Steelers DID win the recent Super Bowl, despite media coverage.

The commissioner just gave the trophy to the wrong team. He was mistaken. Media, again.

And I did not leave a city restaurant without paying the bill.

I was never there, and if I allegedly was, the food was awful.

So there.

