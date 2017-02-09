It's MY Birthday but YOU get the Presents

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
Some of you have asked if I have my road sections online or even sell them somewhere!  I’m truly flattered but, no, I don’t sell them and they aren’t online… or I should say they weren’t online… until now.  February 9th is my 64th birthday so I’m celebrating and going to give you my road sections as a present.  They are listed below as PDFs.  You can download them, print as many as you need for your layout then have fun with them.  Feel free to give them away but since they are mine, no commercial ventures, OK?

Those of you who are not in HO scale will need to rescale them for your use.  You should be able to do this in the Print options using a PDF file reader.

Here they are…

Download Alley T

Download Alley

Download AlleyCurve

Download AlleySewer

Download CrvRoad

Download CrvRoad2

Download StrtRoad

Download StrtRoadTee

Download StrtRoadTee2

Enjoy!

dlm

