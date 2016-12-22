Ring My Belltone

Posted On Thu. Dec 22nd, 2016
When you’re ready we can share the wine
Call me  –  Blondie

One of the dizzying array of features on my smartphone is the plethora of ringtones that can be obtained to announce an incoming phone call.

Upon purchasing my store, I asked the salesman to set me up with a cool ringtone.

“Start Me Up” by the Rolling Stones was my first thought. Can’t go wrong with the Stones.

Outside the store, I wondered why I hadn’t gone with my favorite Stone tune, “Honky Tonk Women.”

A ringtone, in my opinion, should denote coolness.

You don’t want something too bold, like “Highway to Hell.” How would that sound accidentally going off inside a church?

Initially, I rejected the notion of changing my ringtone, because I needed to train my ears to hear one song to answer a phone call.

Still, I got two tunes as back-ups.

“Baba O’Riley” by the Who has an awesome opening with a synthesizer.

Also added was the Doors “Light My Fire,” with its catchy opening organ salvo before Jim Morrison’s vocals joins.

Trouble came when I tried to download “And Your Bird Can Sing” by the Beatles. A message flashed that there was a download error, scaring me to death.

You should stick with your first choices, I guess. 

 

