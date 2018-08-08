Terry Crews: It’s ‘summer of freedom’ for abuse victims

Posted On Wed. Aug 8th, 2018
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Terry Crews says it’s a “summer of freedom” for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.

Crews said Wednesday that “we can now tell our truth” and not fear a backlash.

The former NFL player and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star predicted it’s just the beginning of change for the entertainment industry and beyond.

Terry Crews, right, a cast member in the NBC Universal television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” answers a reporter’s question as fellow cast members Stephanie Beatriz, left, and Andy Samberg look on during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

It will be a new and safer day for his wife and their children, Crews said during a panel promoting the NBC sitcom.

Crews alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.

