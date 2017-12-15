Parade: ‘Jolly’ Jack Black

Posted On Fri. Dec 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Tag: ,

In this Parade Magazine edition:
‘Jolly’ featuring Jack Black fresh from new Jumanji movie | Last-minute Stocking Stuffers | Seasonal recipes and more…!!

Fullscreen Mode

Parade celebrates all types of personalities, from pop stars to favorite pets. We respect the past but we live in the present.

We TOUCH you. We TICKLE you. We give you something to TALK about. A TREAT for you to enjoy every Sunday morning.

Things You Might Not Know About Parade:

Parade’s first issue appeared on May 31, 1941, just prior to the U.S. entering WWII.

Parade was started by Chicago businessman Marshall Field III as a small publication with a print run of only 125,000 copies.  It sold on newsstands for a nickel.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade Magazine Weekly, this week with Jack Black!

Parade Magazine 'Jolly'

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

Spry Living Magazine December-2017 Cover

Spry Living Magazine

Parade Festive Holiday Cookie Recipes!

Parade: Very Merry Coookies!

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company