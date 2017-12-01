Parade Magazine: New Star Wars edition

Parade celebrates all types of personalities, from pop stars to favorite pets. We respect the past but we live in the present.

We TOUCH you. We TICKLE you. We give you something to TALK about. A TREAT for you to enjoy every Sunday morning.

Things You Might Not Know About Parade:

Parade’s first issue appeared on May 31, 1941, just prior to the U.S. entering WWII.

Parade was started by Chicago businessman Marshall Field III as a small publication with a print run of only 125,000 copies. It sold on newsstands for a nickel.

