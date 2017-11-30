Midler to Rivera: Apologize for alleged sexual assault

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Thu. Nov 30th, 2017
LYNN ELBER, AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bette Midler is renewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against Geraldo Rivera, a day after Rivera called the news business “flirty.”

In a tweet posted Thursday by Midler and confirmed by her publicist, the actress-singer called on Rivera to apologize for an assault she said occurred four decades ago.

She also posted a video from an interview with Barbara Walters. In the clip, Midler told Walters that Rivera and a producer drugged and groped her in the 1970s.

This combination photo shows Geraldo Rivera at “The Celebrity Apprentice” panel at the NBC 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2015, left, and Bette Midler at the 15th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2016. Midler is renewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against Geraldo Rivera, a day after Rivera called the news business “flirty.” In a tweet posted Thursday by Midler and confirmed by her publicist, the actress-singer called on Rivera to apologize for an assault she said occurred four decades ago. (Photo by Richard Shotwell, left, and Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

A representative for Rivera didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Midler tweeted that Rivera has not apologized, noting that he quickly expressed regret for his comments supporting Matt Lauer.

After Lauer was fired Wednesday as “Today” host for alleged sexual misconduct, Rivera posted remarks about the news business being “flirty.”

