Celeb birthdays for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 79. Singer Tina Turner is 78. Singer Jean Terrell (replaced Diana Ross in the Supremes) is 73. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 72. Actress Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” ”St. Elsewhere”) is 58. Country singer Linda Davis is 55. Actress Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 51. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 44. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 42. Actress Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 41. Country singer Joe Nichols is 41. Actress Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 37. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 36. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 33. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 33. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 32. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 30. Singer-actress Rita Ora is 27.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 66. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 62. Actor William Fichtner (“Invasion”) is 61. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 58. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 57. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 55. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 55. Actress Robin Givens is 53. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 49. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 47. Rapper Twista is 45. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 41. Actress Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville”) is 24.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 88. Singer Randy Newman is 74. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 68. Actor Ed Harris is 67. Actress S. Epatha Merkerson is 65. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 61. Actor Judd Nelson is 58. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 55. Comedian Jon Stewart is 55. Actress Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ”The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 51. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 49. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 43. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 42. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 41. Rapper Chamillionaire is 38. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 34. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 34. Singer Trey Songz is 33. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 24.

Nov. 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 84. Actress Diane Ladd is 82. Musician Chuck Mangione is 77. Country singer Jody Miller is 76. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 75. Director Joel Coen is 63. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 62. Actress Cathy Moriarty is 57. Actress Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 56. Actor Tom Sizemore is 56. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 55. Actor Don Cheadle is 53. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 49. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 47. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 47. Actress Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 47. Actress Gena Lee Nolin is 46. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 45. Actress Anna Faris (“Mom,” ”Scary Movie”) is 41. Rapper The Game is 38. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 36. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ”Sling Blade”) is 35. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 27.

Nov. 30: Director Ridley Scott is 80. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 72. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 65. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 64. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 63. Singer Billy Idol is 62. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 60. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 54. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 52. Actress Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ”Sideways”) is 47. DJ Steve Aoki is 40. Singer Clay Aiken is 39. Actress Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 35. Actress Kaley Cuoco is 32. Model Chrissy Teigen is 32.

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 82. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 78. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 75. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 73. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 73. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 72. Actor Treat Williams is 66. Country singer Kim Richey is 61. Model-actress Carol Alt is 57. Actor Jeremy Northam is 56. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ”Suddenly Susan”) is 50. Actress Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 47. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 47. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 45. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 40. Drummer Mika Fineo of Filter is 36. Singer-actress Janelle Monae is 32. Actress Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 29. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 29. Actress Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ”Divergent”) is 29. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 27.

Dec. 2: Actress Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 73. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” ”The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 72. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 67. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 63. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ”Chariots of Fire”) is 62. Actor Steven Bauer is 61. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 57. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 54. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 49. Actress Lucy Liu is 49. Actress Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 49. Actress Rena Sofer (“24,” ”Just Shoot Me”) is 49. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 47. Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 47. Singer Nelly Furtado is 39. Singer Britney Spears is 36. Singer-actress Jana Kramer is 34. Actress Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 34. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 29. Singer Charlie Puth is 26.

