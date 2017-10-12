MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rose McGowan’s account suspended by Twitter

Posted On Thu. Oct 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose McGowan’s Twitter account has been suspended, temporarily muting a central figure in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan said late Wednesday that Twitter had suspended her from tweeting after the social media company said she broke its rules. On her Instagram account, McGowan said “there are powerful forces at work” and pleaded for others to “be my voice.”

Representatives for Twitter declined to comment Thursday.

The New York Times earlier reported that McGowan was among the numerous women sexually harassed by Weinstein, who paid McGowan a financial settlement in 1997. McGowan on Tuesday tweeted “now I am allowed to say rapist.”

McGowan also recently called Ben Affleck “a liar” on Twitter and suggested the actor knew about Weinstein’s conduct. Representatives for Affleck haven’t responded to messages regarding that allegation.

Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd

This combination photo shows actors, Rose McGowan at a premiere in Los Angeles on April 15, 2015, left, and Ashley Judd in Beverly Hilla, Calif. on July 25, 2017. Producer Harvey Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from his company after The New York Times released a report alleging decades of sexual harassment against women, including employees and actress Ashley Judd. The Times reports two company officials say at least eight women have received settlements, including actress Rose McGowan. (AP Photo/File)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Relish Magazine October 2017 Halloween Scary Fun

Relish Halloween Magazine

RT Football 2017 Preview Special Edition

RT Football 2017

School Spirit 2017 Pictorial

School Spirit! 2017

2017 Fostoria RT Community Update

RT Community Update 2017

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company