Linda Hamilton set to return to 'Terminator' franchise

Posted On Wed. Sep 20th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Hamilton is returning to the “Terminator” franchise for the first time since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

“Terminator” creator James Cameron announced Hamilton’s casting at a private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Hollywood Reporter reported. Paramount Pictures, which is distributing the planned sequel, didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

Cameron is producing the sequel, which “Deadpool” filmmaker Tim Miller is directing. Arnold Schwarzenegger is also set to return.

Cameron recently compared Wonder Woman unfavorably to Hamilton’s “Terminator” character, Sarah Connor. Cameron called Gal Gadot’s superhero an “objectified icon,” but said Connor was defined by “pure grit.”

