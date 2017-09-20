Jimmy Kimmel: Senator 'lied right to my face' on health care

Posted On Wed. Sep 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel says U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy “lied right to my face” by going back on his word to ensure any health care overhaul passes a test named for him.

Kimmel says a health care bill co-sponsored by the Louisiana Republican fails the “Jimmy Kimmel test,” a phrase coined by Cassidy.

The late-night host announced in May that his baby son had surgery for a birth defect and argued that all American families should be able to get life-saving medical care. Cassidy told the host on his show that allowing insurers to cap the amount spent on an individual’s health care was unnecessary.

Kimmel said during his Tuesday monologue Cassidy’s most-recent proposal would leave the question of caps up to states.

Cassidy’s spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company