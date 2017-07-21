'Walking Dead' Comic-Con panel pays tribute to late stuntman

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “The Walking Dead” panel at Comic-Con Friday almost didn’t happen after the death of a stunt performer on the show earlier this month.

Showrunner Scott Gimple started the presentation in the San Diego Convention Center’s largest exhibition hall by paying tribute to stuntman John Bernecker, who was fatally injured during production in Georgia on July 12.

Gimple cited some of Bernecker’s credits and says the 33-year-old performer “was living his dream and he helped other people do the same thing.”

A dozen cast members appeared at the panel alongside creator Robert Kirkman. The stars talked about their favorite moments and the challenge the British actors have faced in adopting Southern accents.

They unveiled the trailer for the forthcoming season eight and showed a retrospective of the previous 99 episodes.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company