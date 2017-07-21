'Teen Wolf' cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The stars of “Teen Wolf” made a special appearance at Comic-Con on Friday for an audience of one.

Nine members of the MTV show’s cast sat down for a meet-and-greet with 16-year-old super fan Sydney Lang, who came to Comic-Con with her family, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Soft-spoken Sydney beamed as stars including Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes and Shelley Henning chatted with her about her favorite characters and episodes. They asked her about her life back home in Edmonton, Canada. Henning playfully inquired whether Sydney had any personal connections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and might make an introduction.

The actors spent about 30 minutes hanging out with Sydney before posing for a group photo, during which Posey and Henning surprised the teen with a spontaneous kiss on the cheek.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company