Sean Spicer unlikely to disappear from television

NEW YORK (AP) — He won’t be behind a podium at the White House, but it’s unlikely Sean Spicer will disappear from television.

Spicer quit as White House press secretary Friday, ushered out with the wish that “I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money” from Anthony Scaramucci, President Donald Trump’s new communications director.

That’s often the case in the communications business, where service in the high-pressure crucible of the White House is prized. Jay Carney, a press secretary in former President Barack Obama’s administration, now works for Amazon.

Spicer’s voice would be valued at a television network, although the polarizing nature of the Trump White House may limit his options.

Fox News Channel is the most obvious choice, as the network most friendly to Trump’s message. Spicer was booked Friday to appear for an interview on Sean Hannity’s Fox show.

Fox said of Spicer on Friday, “We talk to all major players.” The network recently hired Ari Fleischer, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, as a contributor, along with former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican.

Other conservative-leaning media organizations have hired former Trump associates. Boris Epshteyn is a commentator for Sinclair Broadcasting, and Corey Lewandowski, who had a controversial run at CNN, works at One America News Network.

But it’s difficult to see Fox being outbid by anyone on the right.

CNN has Trump-friendly commentators on staff, most notably Jeffrey Lord. Spicer would seem an upgrade with his insider’s knowledge of the Trump administration, but the network put out word Friday that it wasn’t interested. CNN is Trump’s leading target in his crusade against “fake news,” and the wounds are likely too fresh.

MSNBC is the third of the cable news networks with a heavy emphasis on political talk, but Spicer would be a poor fit on a prime-time lineup that appeals primarily to opponents of the administration.

ABC, CBS and NBC have less of an appetite for political talk, and there were no immediate signals of interest. It remains to be seen what impact Trump’s fights with the media and, in particular, Spicer’s statements at odds with the facts would have on a news organization’s willingness to employ him.

