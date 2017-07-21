MacLachlan is watching 'Twin Peaks' as it unfolds on air

SAN DIEGO (AP) — “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan says that he is watching the new series as it airs on Showtime along with the rest of us. He told Comic-Con audiences on Friday that he generally watches it alone at home with a glass of wine and hasn’t seen any future episodes.

Some of his castmates, like Naomi Watts, even said that they have yet to watch a single one yet.

Series co-creator David Lynch, who directed the 18-episode revival of the inscrutable show did not join his cast for the panel. But he still dominated much of their conversation as they praised his vision and struggled to describe what he’s actually like.

Some Comic-Con attendees will get the chance to see episode 11 Friday night, in advance of its Sunday premiere on Showtime.

