Creators of new HBO series address fears it glorifies racism

NEW YORK (AP) — No scripts have been written. But HBO’s announcement on Wednesday that the creator-showrunners of “Game of Thrones” will follow up that massive hit with an HBO series in which slavery remains legal in the American South drew fire on social media with some saying it glorifies racism.

“Confederate” will be produced by “Game of Thrones” masterminds David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Both are white.

HBO’s announcement said the duo would team with husband-and-wife TV veterans Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who both are black. The two will be fellow executive producers and writers.

In an interview with Vulture, Malcolm Spellman says he and his wife “are not props being used to protect someone else.”

