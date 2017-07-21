Beyonce wax figure touched up after fans say it's too white

Posted On Fri. Jul 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — A wax figure of Beyonce at Madame Tussauds in New York has been given a makeover after fans of the megastar said the figure was too white.

The wax Beyonce sported wavy blond hair and appeared to be thinner and lighter-skinned than the “Lemonade” singer in real life.

Fans complained on Twitter that the figure looked more like Lindsay Lohan or Shakira than Beyonce.

The New York Times reported that the figure was off the floor Thursday.

Madame Tussauds said in a statement Friday that the wax Beyonce was back on display after adjustments to “the styling and lighting of her figure.”

A spokeswoman for the museum declined to specify what changes were made.

A representative for Beyonce did not return an email seeking comment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

RT Community Update 2017

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company