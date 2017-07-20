TV series 'The Brave' to film first season in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new television series that will follow a undercover special operations squad will begin filming in New Mexico this month.

Officials with the state film office say work on the first season of “The Brave” is scheduled to start at the end of July and will run through the beginning of December.

Production will take place in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. About 600 New Mexico crew members will be hired along with 180 resident actors and stunt players, and about 4,000 background talent.

Produced by Universal Television and Keshet Studios, the series will follow Captain Adam Dalton, played by Mike Vogel, and his squad of highly-trained undercover specialists as they carry out missions.

The series also will star Anne Heche, Natacha Karam, Hadi Tabbal, Noah Mills and Demetrius Grosse.

