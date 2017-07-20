Malaysia bans 'Despacito' on state radio, TV due to lyrics

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has banned “Despacito” on state radio and television, though it might be hard to slow the song’s record-breaking popularity.

The ban applies only to government-run radio and TV outlets, not to music streaming services or global entertainment providers like YouTube.

Communications Minister Salleh Said Keruak said late Wednesday the song was reviewed and banned because of a public complaint that the lyrics are obscene. Salleh urged private radio stations to censor the song themselves out of sensitivity to local culture.

The Spanish-language song – its title means “slowly” – was released by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in January.

The original and a remix featuring Justin Bieber are the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays.

